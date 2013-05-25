Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will Apple repair its image? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The iPhone 6 will include a brand new feature. Whenever the user begins talking or texting in a theater, he will be electrocuted.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: For the Steve Jobs biopic, they're recasting Ashton Kutcher with a Care Bear.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They're going to own it, Peter. Next St. Patrick's Day, everyone can buy an iPad tax free.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if Apple does any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

Thanks to Mo Rocca, Faith Salie, Adam Felber.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

