Prediction

Published May 25, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will Apple repair its image? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The iPhone 6 will include a brand new feature. Whenever the user begins talking or texting in a theater, he will be electrocuted.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: For the Steve Jobs biopic, they're recasting Ashton Kutcher with a Care Bear.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They're going to own it, Peter. Next St. Patrick's Day, everyone can buy an iPad tax free.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if Apple does any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Faith Salie, Adam Felber. Thanks to Tony (unintelligible) and everyone at Minnesota Public Radio. Thanks to our fantastic audience here in Minneapolis. You're great. You're so nice. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

