9-Year-Old Girl Chastises McDonald's CEO

And our Last Word in Business today - quite a tongue lashing for McDonald's. The company held its annual shareholders' meeting yesterday. And when the floor opened for questions, a 9-year-old girl approached the microphone.

Hannah Robertson spoke loud and clear, saying, quote, "There are things in life that aren't fair, like when your pet dies." And she continued, "I don't think it's fair when big companies try to trick kids into eating food."

GREENE: Robertson's mom is a nutritional activist who's been trying to get Mickey D's to stop marketing to kids. And yes, her criticism extends even to the company's mascot - Ronald.

MONTAGNE: McDonald's CEO Don Thompson called 9-year-old Hannah brave and separately said, Ronald is not a bad guy.

