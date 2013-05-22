Bringing The World Home To You

'Morning Edition' Listeners Get Their Feathers In A Bunch

Published May 22, 2013 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Well, our wings have been clipped by some listeners. Yesterday, we told you about how some scientists in Canada saw their research crops destroyed by geese. We used the term Canadian geese. Listeners like Frank Kohn said we got that wrong.

FRANK KOHN: They're not Canadian geese. They're Canada geese because they don't hold passports, as far as I know, and it's not a nationality. It's a species name.

GREENE: OK, we learned our lesson. It is still Canadian bacon though, right? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

