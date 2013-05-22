Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

IRS Witness Turns Down Questions At Congressional Hearing

By Tamara Keith
Published May 22, 2013 at 3:00 PM EDT

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Another day, another heated hearing on Capitol Hill about the IRS. The agency's leadership has faced angry questions over its flagging of conservative groups applying for tax exempt status. At today's hearing, the most anticipated witness answered no questions. Instead, she took the Fifth, as we hear from NPR congressional correspondent Tamara Keith.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Lois Lerner is the IRS official who blew open the scandal two weeks ago, answering what it turns out was a planted question at a conference for tax attorneys. She said the targeting of groups with Tea Party and patriot in their names was wrong, insensitive and inappropriate. In recent days, congressional committees have grilled two former IRS directors, but Lerner is the one who oversees the part of the IRS responsible for the singling out.

And even before the hearing started, her attorney made it clear she wouldn't be answering questions. When called on, Lerner made brief remarks.

LOIS LERNER: I have not done anything wrong. I have not broken any laws. I have not violated any IRS rules and regulations and I have not provided false information to this or any other congressional committee.

KEITH: Then she plead the Fifth, citing an ongoing criminal investigation and allegations from members of the committee that she had lied to Congress.

LERNER: Because I'm asserting my right not to testify, I know that some people will assume that I've done something wrong. I have not.

KEITH: This didn't sit well with South Carolina Republican and former prosecutor Trey Gowdy.

REPRESENTATIVE TREY GOWDY: She just testified. She just waived her Fifth Amendment right to privilege. You don't get to tell your side of the story and then not be subjected to cross-examination. That's not the way it works. She waived her right to Fifth Amendment privilege by issuing an opening statement. She ought to stand here and answer our questions.

KEITH: She didn't. Committee chairman, California Republican Darrell Issa, allowed Lerner to leave and the committee then questioned the former director of the IRS, the inspector general and the deputy director of the Treasury Department for some five hours, eliciting a couple of apologies, but no major revelations. Tamara Keith, NPR News, the Capitol. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith