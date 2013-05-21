After Okla. Tornado, Obama Offers Prayers Backed With Deeds

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And let's return now to our top story, that devastating tornado that struck south of Oklahoma City yesterday. President Obama spoke just moments ago at the White House. He offered words of comfort to the people of Moore, Oklahoma.

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: What they can be certain of is that Americans from every corner of this country will be right there with them, opening our homes, our hearts to those in need, because we're a nation that stands with our fellow citizens.

GREENE: This was just a devastating storm. At last count 24 people were confirmed killed in yesterday's tornado, and that number is expected to rise. We'll have updates throughout the morning here and on our website, npr.org. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.