Prediction

PETER SAGAL HOST: Now, panel, what will not-so-super-spy Ryan Fogle do next? Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: I see, like, him on hair replacement commercials. So it would be like they'll show the film of him getting wrestled with that really bad wig. And he'll comment, that was a really embarrassing day.

And then it'll show this new hair that he's got that won't come off when you wrestle him.

HOST: Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Show up on "RuPaul's Drag Race."

(LAUGHTER)

HOST: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Well, that kind of confidence and ingenuity can be put to work in only one place, the United States Congress.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if he does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

HOST: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Bobcat Goldthwait, Kyrie O'Connor, Mr. Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

HOST: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.