Theater Lover Takes A Stand Against Annoying Cellphone

Kevin Williamson took a stand against annoying cellphone use. The National Review writer attended a musical in New York, and says the crowd was disruptive. One woman was Web surfing on her phone, violating theater rules.

Mr. Williamson tells Gothamist he complained to the woman. She replied, "So don't look." That's when Williamson grabbed her phone and threw it across the theater - an offense for which he says he's glad to go to jail, if he is prosecuted.

