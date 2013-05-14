Bringing The World Home To You

Cleveland Tattoo Artist Honors Charles Ramsey In Ink

May 14, 2013

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Americans have celebrated Charles Ramsey almost every possible way and that includes Stephen Munhollon's tattoo. Ramsey saw trouble at a neighbor's house and rescued the three kidnapped women. Munhollon says he was caught up in the celebration. He's a tattoo artist. Fox 8 in Cleveland says he sat for five hours while another artist tattooed Ramsey's face on the back of his leg. Munhollon says people will ask to have their picture taken next to his calf.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

