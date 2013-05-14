Bringing The World Home To You

Hipsters Singled Out For Being Annoying

Published May 14, 2013 at 7:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Hipsters: They're known for roasting their own coffee, riding vintage bicycles, listening to vinyl records from obscure bands, and now also for being unpopular. A new report from Public Policy Polling finds only 16 percent of Americans think hipsters are still hip. More than a quarter of those polled said hipsters should have to pay a special tax for being so annoying.

Hipsters: uncool, misunderstood, pushed to the fringe. Really? It's like they wrote the report. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition