Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST: Now, panel, what will the cicadas see in 17 years? Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: That the female cicadas want dinner and a show first.

(LAUGHTER)

HOST: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: They'll be surprised that Lindsay Lohan isn't in rehab - oh wait, there she goes again.

(LAUGHTER)

HOST: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: That gym membership is still on their credit report.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS ANNOUNCER: And if the cicadas see any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

HOST: Thank you so much for the fabulous Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Roxanne Roberts, Brian Babylon. Thanks to all of you for listening. You're fabulous.

We'll see you again next week. I'm Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

