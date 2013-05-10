What Can Doctors Learn By Admitting Their Mistakes?

Part 1 ofTED Radio HourepisodeMaking Mistakes.

About Brian Goldman's TED Talk

Every doctor makes mistakes. But, says physician Brian Goldman, medicine's culture of denial keeps doctors from talking about and learning from those mistakes. Goldman calls on doctors to start talking about being wrong.

About Brian Goldman

Brian Goldman is an emergency room physician who has worked at Mount Sinai Hospital in downtown Toronto for more than 20 years. He's also a prominent medical journalist and the host of CBC Radio's White Coat, Black Art. In Dr. Goldman's first book, The Night Shift, published in 2010, he shares his experiences of working through the witching hours at Mount Sinai, as well as at the other hospitals where he has spent his long career.

