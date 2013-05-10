Sophia, Jacob Top Popular Baby Names List
Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Social Security Administration has put out its list of the most popular baby names from last year. Topping the list for girls: Sophia. For boys, it's Jacob. As for fast rising contenders, Aria is becoming popular for girls. It seems parents are inspired by "Game of Thrones." Boys names gaining popularity: Major, King and Messiah.
A few other names of interest: David is hanging on at number 19, and Steve, where is Steve? Oh, 762.
It's a little too exotic.
