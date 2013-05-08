Bringing The World Home To You

Randy Newman Becomes A Rock Star

Published May 8, 2013 at 1:00 PM EDT
Inductee Randy Newman performs on stage at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 18, 2013.

Randy Newman never considered himself a rock star. He's had his hits like, "I Love LA" and "Short People," but may be better known for his work in TV show themes and film scores. His unmistakable voice has graced the soundtracks of dozens of films, including the Toy Storyfilms, A Bug's Lifeand Monsters, Inc.

When the singer and composer got a call saying he'd be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he was shocked. He told Rolling Stone, "I really thought maybe I'd have to die first."

Newman talks with NPR's Neal Conan about his career, his writing process and the stories behind his most well-known songs.

