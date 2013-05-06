Spice Girls Musical To Close Early

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now our last word in business. Critics and ticketholders wanted something more from the Spice Girls musical. So the last word in business today is: sad spice.

You remember the '90s pop phenom, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Posh Spice, et cetera? Well, the Spice Girls brought us "Viva Forever!" but the musical inspired by it will not live forever - or even past next February, as intended. The show will close in June, after just six months of shows in London, due to scathing reviews and pretty terrible ticket sales. The show reportedly lost over $7 million. Its creator, who was the brainchild behind the musical hit "Mamma Mia," said they just couldn't make this one work.

GREENE: Critics, apparently, really, really, really wanted the show to close.

