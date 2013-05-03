What Role Do Relationships Play In Learning?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Unstoppable Learning.

About Rita Pierson's TED Talk

Veteran teacher Rita Pierson believes that relationships are crucial to education. She talks about how classrooms lack the kind of human connections kids need to feel inspired and to learn. Pierson gave her talk as part of the PBS Special TED Talks Education.

About Rita Pierson

Learning sometimes occurs because someone insists that you recognize the excellence in yourself.

Rita Pierson worked in education for over 40 years. She served in numerous roles, including elementary regular and special education teacher, junior high school teacher, counselor, assistant principal, director, testing coordinator and consultant.

She was also licensed professional counselor. Pierson developed and implemented a school and community involvement program for a large urban elementary school, as well as organized and trained an in-school crisis team for students in need of immediate intervention. For the past decade she conducted professional development training and seminars for thousands of educators. Pierson died June 28, 2013 at the age of 61.

