Unemployment Rate Down To 7.5 Percent

Published May 3, 2013 at 12:14 PM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with some good economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 15,000 for the first time ever this morning. The S&P 500 also hit a record high. All of this came just after the release of a positive jobs report. The Labor Department says 165,000 jobs were created in April. Economist have been expecting about 150,000 new jobs last month.

It also turns out job creation in February and March was much stronger than originally reported. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate ticked down to 7.5 percent. That is the lowest it's been since December of 2008. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition