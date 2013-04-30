Bringing The World Home To You

Colorado To Tax Legalized Marijuana

Published April 30, 2013 at 7:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

The debate over taxes now extends to pot. Colorado voted to legalize marijuana but lawmakers have been debating how to tax it, and that debate is partisan. Democrats want taxes high, saying consumers will gladly pay. Republicans want lower taxes, saying otherwise a black market will develop. But to their credit, lawmakers took a deep breath, inhaled, and let the system work. After considering a 30 percent tax, the State House trimmed it to 25.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

