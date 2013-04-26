Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what exhibit is going to make headlines at the Obama Presidential Library some day? Mr. Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Well, obviously, a copy of his Kenyan birth certificate...

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: ...with the caption, ha-ha.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Well, you know how President Obama is probably our most buff president? Now we're going to know how he got that way. It's the Presidential Abdominator.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: The dazzling, beautifully designed and yet rather poignant Hall of How It Should Have Been.

DICKINSON: Aw.

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of those exhibits appear, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Roy Blount, Jr., Amy Dickinson, Maz Jobrani. Thank to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you and some of you will see us next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

