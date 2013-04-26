Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Maz, three men have been deported from Saudi Arabia for the offense of being what?

MAZ JOBRANI: Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. I heard about this. They were too good looking.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They were too handsome. In a blow to its horrible sexism toward women, Saudi Arabia this week started being horribly sexist toward men.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Anyway, authorities say, they deported these visitors because they were afraid they were so handsome, normally modest Saudi women would lose all their modesty and throw themselves at them.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Nothing bad happened, of course. These men were not given the chance to bewitch Saudi women. However, one woman did rush up to the men and tried to do something completely unacceptable in that society, drive their car.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: You know, the thing though, I'm sorry I have an opinion. The thing about this is, these guys, as soon as they landed in Dubai or wherever they're from, that - what a pick-up line.

AMY DICKENSON: I know. They will never buy a drink again. It's just...

JOBRANI: I am so hot, they kicked me out of a country.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

JOBRANI: I'm that hot. Come to my house now.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: That's a pick-up line.

DICKENSON: And so now, it's like a whole thing. Like, oh, you're handsome enough to be deported. It's like a whole new...

SAGAL: Whoa, you are so good-looking that if I were the Saudi government, I'd deport you.

DICKENSON: I kick you out.

SAGAL: That's like a line.

JOBRANI: That's what I'm saying. These guys have got, like, player status now back home.

DICKENSON: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yeah.

JOBRANI: They kick me out of a - Brad Pitt didn't get kicked out of the - I got kicked out.

