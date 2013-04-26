Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

VIDEO: The NPR Virtual Coffeehouse

By Maria Godoy
Published April 26, 2013 at 1:20 PM EDT

All this week on The Salt and on Morning Edition, we've been exploring the stories behind your ritual cup of joe. On Friday afternoon, we held an NPR virtual coffeehouse to discuss. You can watch archived video of the first of what we hope will be a series of Google+ Hangouts with the NPR food team. Our goal is to get you involved.

CorrespondentsAllison Aubrey and Dan Charles hosted the event, which also featured digital reporter/editor Eliza Barclay and me, host of The Salt.

Guests:

, author of Uncommon Grounds

of the Specialty Coffee Association of America

Kim Elena Ionescu of Counter Culture Coffee

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy