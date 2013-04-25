Bringing The World Home To You

Forget Maple Syrup. Put Some Beer In The Mail

Published April 25, 2013 at 6:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a changing retail environment.

We've told you of a plan to let states collect sales tax from online retailers. Now we're on the way to an online bar. Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill to let brewers ship their beer directly to consumers. This proposal faces the concern that underage drinkers might order beer but wineries already do this. If the measure should pass, you could order a six-pack or maybe a keg by UPS.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

