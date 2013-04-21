Runners Honor Victims Of Marathon Bombing

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This morning, thousands of runners in London marked a moment of silence before the start of the London Marathon to honor the victims of the bombings last week. Security at the event in London is tighter than usual. It was the same for races around this country over the weekend - and similar tributes played out. According to USA Today, in Tempe, Arizona, some runners made t-shirts bearing slogans for Boston. During the Free State Trail Run in Lawrence, Kansas, competitors and spectators were urged to donate to Boston charities. Outside of Indianapolis, the Carmel Marathon started with prayers and runners wore blue and yellow ribbons to honor the victims of the attack. Race director Todd Oliver told USA Today, runners just kind of understand you have got to push through. You are out there running and training when it's snowy or frosty or windy. This is another thing to overcome. You dig deeper, he said. And at a 10K in Baltimore, one racer noted there were far more Boston Red Sox hats than ever would have been previously acceptable in Orioles territory.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED BAND: (Singing) Oh Boston, oh Boston, (unintelligible). For Boston, for Boston, (unintelligible). For (unintelligible)...

MARTIN: You're listening to NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.