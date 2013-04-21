Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Folk Singer Sets Sail, With The Bard At The Bow

By NPR Staff
Published April 21, 2013 at 4:59 PM EDT
Amy Speace's latest album is called <em>How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat</em>.
Amy Speace's latest album is called <em>How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat</em>.

Before Amy Speace embarked on a career in music, the stage called her name. That's a good fact to keep in mind when listening to the actor-turned-folk singer's latest album, How to Sleep in a Stormy Boat.

It's beneficial to have a physical copy of the album in your hands as you listen because the liner notes are essential to understanding how the project came together. Each song is based on a Shakespearian quotation — and on the lyric sheet, the Bard provides an epigraph before each song he inspired. Amy Speace spoke with NPR's Jacki Lyden; to hear their conversation, click the audio link on this page.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsAll Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff