Singer Erykah Badu Plays Not My Job

This segment was originally broadcast on Feb. 08, 2013.

This week, Wait Wait comes to you from the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. Turns out, singer Erykah Badu was a student at the high school for the performing arts directly across the street. We're guessing she used to gaze across the street and say to herself: "Someday I'm going to be in a theater that's not yet built, performing on a public radio news quiz." And today, that dream comes true.

We've invited Badu to play a game called "Tall, courtly newscaster with deep, resonant voice and comforting manner seeks same." Valentine's Day is coming up, and if you don't have a date — don't worry. There's help for everybody out there. Everybody. Buzzfeed has posted a list of 50 dating sites for very specific types of people. Badu will answer three questions about the wide world of super-specialized dating.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.