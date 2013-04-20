Bringing The World Home To You

Al Gore Plays Not My Job: Extended Cut

Published April 19, 2013 at 3:29 PM EDT
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore delivers a speech during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen on Dec. 15, 2009.

A shorter version of this segment was originally broadcast on Feb. 14, 2013.

Since Al Gore's term as the 45th vice president of the United States ended in 2001, he has starred in an Oscar-winning documentary, won a Grammy Award and received the Nobel Peace Prize. But obviously he won't be satisfied until he wins the NPR news quiz, so we've invited him to play a game called "Maybe you can beat Bill Clinton at this."

Back in 2011, Clinton appeared on Wait Wait and correctly answered three questions about the My Little Pony children's TV show. We're going to ask Gore three questions about actual little ponies.

