How Does Beauty Feel?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hourepisode What Is Beauty?

About Richard Seymour's TED Talk

A story, a work of art, a face, a designed object — how do we tell that something is beautiful? And why does it matter so much to us? Designer Richard Seymour explores our response to beauty and the surprising power of objects that exhibit it.

Is [beauty] there to make us feel good, or is it there to help us navigate and understand our lives?

About Richard Seymour

As a partner with Seymourpowell, Richard Seymour designs idea-driven products — from household goods to trains and motorcycles. Seymour works on products with soul — from a curvy iron to a swift and sleek motorcycle. Seymourpowell is regarded as one of the world's leading product and innovation design consultancies, with clients that include Ford, Virgin Galactic, Tefal, Casio, Nokia, Guinness, Samsung and Unilever. Seymour has appeared extensively on British television, most notably in two series on design for Channel 4: Better by Design and Designs,and on several radio productions. In the 1980s, Seymour co-wrote The Mirrorstone, a children's book full of holograms, with Michael Palin.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.