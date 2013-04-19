Does Being Beautiful Make You Happy?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What Is Beauty?

About Cameron Russell's TED Talk

Cameron Russell admits she won "a genetic lottery": She's tall, pretty and an underwear model. But don't judge her by her looks. In this fearless talk, she takes a wry look at the industry that had her looking highly seductive at barely 16 years old.

About Cameron Russell

Cameron Russell has spent the last decade modeling. A Victoria's Secret favorite, she has appeared in multiple international editions of Vogue as well as in ads for brands like Ralph Lauren and Benetton. But she is much more than just a pretty face. Russell experiments with creating street art and runs the blog ArtRoots.info, which is dedicated to covering grassroots public art and political power. She is also the director of The Big Bad Lab, which creates participatory art that aims to include people in radical demonstrations of positive social change.

