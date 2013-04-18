In 'Which Way,' A War Photographer In His Element

1 of 12 — Spc. Tad Donoho exhibits a "pink belly," in which soldiers hit a colleague's stomach until it bruises for his birthday. "[Photographer Tim Hetherington] had this tremendous interest in human beings," Sebastian Junger tells NPR's Renee Montagne. "In some ways, the photography wasn't even the point. What he really wanted to do was engage with people ... and as a result his work was phenomenal."

Spc. Tad Donoho exhibits a "pink belly," in which soldiers hit a colleague's stomach until it bruises for his birthday. "[Photographer Tim Hetherington] had this tremendous interest in human beings," Sebastian Junger tells NPR's Renee Montagne. "In some ways, the photography wasn't even the point. What he really wanted to do was engage with people ... and as a result his work was phenomenal."