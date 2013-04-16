Bringing The World Home To You

Violating His Own Rule, Judge Fines Himself

Published April 16, 2013 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Michigan Judge Raymond Voet does not like cell phones in his courtroom. During his years on the bench, he's confiscated phones from police, from attorneys, from witnesses - holding them in contempt. So when his own phone, a new touch screen that he wasn't quite familiar with, began making sounds last week, he doled out justice with equal severity. He held himself in contempt and paid a fine, saying judges are human; they are not above the rules. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

