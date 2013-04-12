Burger King CEO To Run Heinz

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is, what do you want on your burger? The CEO of Burger King Worldwide is stepping down. Forty-three-year-old Bernardo Hees has been wearing the Burger King crown since 2010, when the fast food chain was bought out by 3G Capital.

In his new job, Hees is keeping it in the family, both in terms of his parent company and the product he's pushing. He's becoming the CEO of Heinz - the famous maker of ketchup and condiments - which was bought by 3G Capital for $23 billion earlier this year. I mean, when you're head of Burger King, you've got to be thinking, there's no way of topping this.

