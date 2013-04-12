Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police In Dubai Add Lamborghini To The Force

Published April 12, 2013 at 8:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Conspicuous consumption is the art of buying lots of expensive stuff, to show off. It is part of daily life in the Emirate city of Dubai, even for the police. They just added a slick, green and white Lamborghini - with a $400,000 price tag - to their force. It goes more than 200 miles per hour, which is useful in the fast-moving kingdom.

Police say about 15 percent of the speeding tickets go to motorists going more than 130 miles per hour. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition