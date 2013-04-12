Bringing The World Home To You

Japanese Blogger Obsesses Over Vending Machine

Published April 12, 2013 at 7:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

For most of us, the office vending machine is good for a mid-day pick-me-up; that's pretty much it. But for one Japanese man it is much more. He hosts a blog called "I Take a Picture of the Vending Machine Every Day or So, I'm Very Sorry." Since 2005 he's taken nearly daily pictures of the same vending machine. Over the years the sodas move, the ads change, and there was that true moment of drama - the machine started taking digital payments.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

