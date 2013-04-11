Louvre Shuts Down For 1 Day Over Pickpockets

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now to Paris, France - where a walkout briefly shut down one of the world's most visited museums. Our last word in business: pickpocket protest.

The Louvre is famous for its priceless works of art - think the Mona Lisa - which it protects with high-tech security. But apparently, the Paris museum is less effective at protecting the valuables of patrons and staff.

More than 100 Louvre employees stopped working yesterday, citing safety concerns. They say organized gangs of pickpockets are becoming increasingly aggressive. It's enough to wipe the smile off the Mona Lisa's face. Sorry.

