Rep. Walz Wins Congressional Casserole Challenge

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Say what you will about the slow pace of Congress, lawmakers were really cooking yesterday. Yes, the Minnesota delegation held its Third Annual Hotdish Competition. Nine lawmakers entered, but only one could take the official golden casserole dish trophy home. Rep. Tim Walz won handily with an artery-clogging recipe - a casserole made of Kraft cheese, tater tots and bratwurst, all seasoned with a bottle of beer.

Getting you in the mood for breakfast, on MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.