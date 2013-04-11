Bringing The World Home To You

$100,000 Worth Of Burger Patties Stolen In New Jersey

Published April 11, 2013 at 7:33 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's a Hamburglar on the loose in the Garden State. Apparently, he's driving a big rig. Police say someone made off with $100,000 worth of burger patties. They were being stored in a New Jersey shipping yard. Surveillance footage shows a 40-foot refrigerated container holding 3,000 burgers being towed away by a tractor trailer Monday night. No word if the driver was wearing a mask, cape, or striped shirt.

We only know that he was driving a patty-wagon. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

