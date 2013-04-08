Bringing The World Home To You

Target Apologizes For Poor Choice Of Words

Published April 8, 2013 at 7:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Target has apologized for a poor choice of words. Susan Clemens was looking at a gray dress on the company's website, when she noticed how the color was described. Regular sizes were dark heather gray. Plus sizes - in the exact, same color - became manatee gray.

Manatees are walrus-like animals. They're also known as sea cows. Clemens tweeted her disgust, and it went viral. The company says from now on, they're just going to go with gray.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

