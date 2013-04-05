Video: Secrets From The Potato Chip Factory

For more on potato chip innovation, look at these five animated GIFs.

We took a tour of Herr's potato chip factory in Pennsylvania to find out how making chips has changed (and gotten more efficient) since 1946.

A note: Ed Herr says workers whose jobs were replaced by machines (e.g., getting rid of green chips, hauling sacks of potatoes) were reassigned to other jobs, like driving trucks full of chips to stores.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.