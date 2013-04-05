Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who is the next revered figure to take a blow to his or her reputation? Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: All right, Abe Lincoln owned slaves, a lot of them.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well that would be bad. That would be bad. Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: None of her lovers would tell her but Catherine the Great wasn't.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz?

PETER GROSZ: We will discover that NPR personality Robert Siegel has in actuality only been considering some things.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz. Thanks to everyone at WNIJ and our great audience here in Rockford, Illinois. Thanks to you all for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.