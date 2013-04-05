Fan Refuses To Shave Until A D.C. Team Wins A Championship

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with a story of a harried sports fan - or, rather, a hairy sports fan. Thomas McAllister believes in his Washington, D.C. teams so much that he's vowing not to shave until one of them - the Redskins, Wizards, Capitals or Nationals - wins a championship.

The Washington Post says he hasn't shaved since last June, a day before he got married. Facebook followers have given his red fan beard a name: Lombeardi. Thomas, you're going to wish you lived in Pittsburgh.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.