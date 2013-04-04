For Right Price, You Could Own Buzz Aldrin's Toothbrush

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is space memorabilia.

Heritage Auction house is selling items that have gone to the moon. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's toothbrush could be yours with the right offer.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK. The bidding for this toothbrush - I hope they disinfect it - it's a light blue, Lactona tooth tip brush. The bidding starting at $9,000. The auction house is actually hoping that buyers will offer more than that.

Now Steve, the starting bid on Aldrin's earpiece - which he wore on the lunar surface - is $12,500. No word if wax is included.

INSKEEP: Twelve thousand five, do I hear 13, 13, 13? Anyway, if that's not to your taste, you can also bid on Apollo 17 brownies. Don't think twice about the expiration date. You can bid on Apollo astronaut Richard Gordon's comb and Neal Armstrong's childhood toy plane, which never did get to the moon but may well have inspired the first man who did.

