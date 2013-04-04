Bringing The World Home To You

Man Gets A Refund Over Missing Explosion In 'Jack Reacher'

Published April 4, 2013 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

The action film "Jack Reacher" hit theaters in December, and it got some favorable reviews. But one New Zealand moviegoer didn't think it was action-packed enough. That's because the trailer featured an explosion that wasn't in the movie. Disappointed, the man complained to the Advertising Standards Authority. He said the explosion was one of the main reasons he went to see the flick in the first place. Paramount Pictures has now offered to refund the money for his ticket.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

