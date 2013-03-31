Pope's First Easter Mass Sends Messages Of Peace

1 of 9 — The sun competed with clouds in the sky, but the square was a riot of floral color in Rome, where chilly winter has postponed the blossoming of many flowers. The pope advised people to let love transform their lives, or as he put it, "let those desert places in our hearts bloom."

