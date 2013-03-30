A Fossilized Confection Baked For Easter 1807

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Way before Nigella, Tandoori or Jamie Oliver, British cuisine had the hot cross bun, baked for the Easter holidays. And this weekend, Andrew and Dot Munson of Essex told the BBC they've got a hot cross bun that was produced for Good Friday in 1807. That's when King George III was on the throne. Mr. Munson said he got the fossilized confection as a gift about 30 years ago, along with a letter attesting to its ancient lineage.

Guinness World Records says the record for world's oldest hot cross bun is apparently wide open. They'd like a look at the Munson bun, but they might be suspicious if they find a Krispy Kreme sticker on the bottom.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOT CROSS BUN")

SIMON: They're not bagels. You're listening to NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.