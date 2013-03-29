Prediction

TOM BODETT, HOST:

Now, panel, how will that teenager blow his 30 million? P. J. O'Rourke?

P. J. O'ROURKE: Well, 30 million is about what college education costs for a kid these days. So he's going to spend it to get a college education so he can get a good job.

BODETT: Kyrie O'Connor?

KYRIE O'CONNOR: He's going to blow it on cars he can't drive, women he can't date and liquor he can't drink.

BODETT: And Adam Felber?

ADAM FELBER: He's going to wait two years and then he's going to buy Yahoo.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

BODETT: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, P. J. O'Rourke, and Adam Felber and, thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Tom Bodett, and Peter will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

