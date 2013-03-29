Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published March 30, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

TOM BODETT, HOST:

Now, panel, how will that teenager blow his 30 million? P. J. O'Rourke?

P. J. O'ROURKE: Well, 30 million is about what college education costs for a kid these days. So he's going to spend it to get a college education so he can get a good job.

BODETT: Kyrie O'Connor?

KYRIE O'CONNOR: He's going to blow it on cars he can't drive, women he can't date and liquor he can't drink.

BODETT: And Adam Felber?

ADAM FELBER: He's going to wait two years and then he's going to buy Yahoo.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

BODETT: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, P. J. O'Rourke, and Adam Felber and, thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Tom Bodett, and Peter will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

