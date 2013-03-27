Bringing The World Home To You

Mount Vernon Visitors Can Sip History

Published March 27, 2013 at 7:24 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Visitors to Mount Vernon will soon be able to take a sip of history. A batch of George Washington's straight rye whiskey is being made in a reconstruction of his old distillery, from his own recipe, using the fermentation process from his day. The George Washington whiskey will cost you 95 bills featuring his face, even though the product, according to historians who have tasted it, is very bad rye whiskey. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition