Arizona State's Sun Devil To Get Another Makeover

Published March 20, 2013 at 8:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with an update on Sparky, the Arizona State Sun Devil. The university mascot is a devil with a pitchfork and horns. He got a makeover with help from Disney. But as we've reported, this effort to make a friendlier, more accessible devil created a monster. Many students hate the new Sparky with an almost religious fervor, so the university has surrendered. Authorities will re-redesign the devil costume and let alumni and others vote on the design.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition