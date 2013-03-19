Bringing The World Home To You

New Chinese Law: Filial Piety

Published March 19, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business today is filial piety.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That's the ancient Chinese ethic of young people showing care and respect to their parents and older relatives. Now, it's the law in China. Starting this summer, if kids do not pay enough attention to their folks, mom and dad can sue.

MONTAGNE: Bloomberg News reports this is part of a broader law requiring kids to care for the elderly. China's population of seniors is expected to grow to nearly 500 million in four decades, and the government is looking to share the cost of their care.

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

