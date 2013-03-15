Adrian Younge Loves NPR

Composer and producer Adrian Younge has two new albums, each a collaboration he's hoped to develop for some time. Young combined forces with Wu Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah for Twelve Reasons to Die,an album that plays like a movie score. And out this week is Adrian Younge Presents the Delfonics,which features of the popular '60s soul group's lead singer William Hart.

Younge tellsFresh Air Host Terry Gross about his process and inspiration for both albums. For Twelve Reasons to Die, he wanted to write like Italian film composer Ennio Morricone and produce like Wu Tang producer RZA, only back in the 60s. He explained that he doesn't just write music, he wants to create worlds, imaging what the artist would be wearing, what he would be doing and what the scene would look like.

Young had one more collaboration in mind when he stopped by our studio, which we'll call "Younge ft. NPR love." He was just as excited as we were to capture this affection, because after I took his official I Heart NPR photo, Younge also had me take one with his personal phone too.

