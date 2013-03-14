British Man Learns Downside To Internet Fame

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A British man is learning the downside to Internet fame. The 62-year-old had been on sick leave from work due to stress for months, which is why his employer was surprised to see him wrestling a shark on an Australian beach in a video that went viral. He's seen dragging the six-foot animal away from shore.

The charity he worked for fired him, although in his defense, the man said the doctor had advised him to take a vacation.