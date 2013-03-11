Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Widow Sues Church Over Sports-Themed Headstone

Published March 11, 2013 at 6:09 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Indiana woman found a way to honor her late husband. He spent a lot of time watch TV sports so she ordered a black granite headstone that was shaped like a couch, and featuring Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR logos. St. Joseph's Catholic Church said the headstone is completely inappropriate - they will not allow it. So the widow sued. The priest says he supported the grieving widow, quote, "The entire way until this matter came up." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition